Two injured in Nakuru road crash

Following the crash there has heavy traffic on the highway as police cleared the scene of the accident.

Nakuru police commander Stephen Matu said the bus was heading to Bungoma from Nairobi.

By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

At least two people were injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed near Mbaruk on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway Thursday morning.

Police said the driver of the 63-seater bus lost control of the vehicle at about 5am.

Mr Matu said the driver and a passenger are nursing serious injuries at a Nakuru hospital.

He added that the other passengers were advised to undergo medical check-up for internal injuries.

Joseph Mwamba, who was travelling in the bus, told Nation that the driver seemed exhausted.

“He was tired and appeared sleepy. I heard him ask his co-driver to help him before the bus crashed, but his co-driver never took over the wheels,” Mr Mwamba said.