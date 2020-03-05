Two injured in Nakuru road crash
At least two people were injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed near Mbaruk on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway Thursday morning.
Police said the driver of the 63-seater bus lost control of the vehicle at about 5am.
Nakuru police commander Stephen Matu said the bus was heading to Bungoma from Nairobi.
Mr Matu said the driver and a passenger are nursing serious injuries at a Nakuru hospital.
He added that the other passengers were advised to undergo medical check-up for internal injuries.
Joseph Mwamba, who was travelling in the bus, told Nation that the driver seemed exhausted.
“He was tired and appeared sleepy. I heard him ask his co-driver to help him before the bus crashed, but his co-driver never took over the wheels,” Mr Mwamba said.
Following the crash there has heavy traffic on the highway as police cleared the scene of the accident.