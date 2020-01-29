By BAYA SAMUEL

Two people have been killed after the canter lorry they were travelling in hit a trailer-truck in Migaa near Salgaa town along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

According to the police, the canter, which was carrying maize, was travelling from Eldoret to Nakuru and it when the collision happened on Wednesday morning.

Molo traffic boss James Gatara said there were three people in the canter.

They were the driver, his turn boy and the owner of the maize which was being transported.

TURN BOY INJURED

"This morning at around 5am a canter lorry lost its brakes and hit the rear of a trailer. Unfortunately the driver of the canter and the owner of the maize died on the spot while the injured turn boy was rushed to the Molo GSU dispensary," said Mr Gatara.

He added that while responding to the emergency, a county fire engine also lost its brakes and rammed into the rear of the canter, seriously injuring one of the firefighters.