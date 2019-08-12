Two killed in Naivasha-Gilgil highway crash

By MACHARIA MWANGI

Two people died after a lorry and a bus collided at Sogea on the Naivasha-Gilgil highway.

The accident occurred barely 24 hours after two Administration Police officers and a civilian perished on the road on Saturday night.

The three died after their saloon car rammed a stationary lorry on the road.

Gilgil sub-county Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru said the dawn incident involving a bus and lorry happened after the driver of the lorry vehicle veered off his lane.

“Initial investigations indicate the driver of the lorry, who was headed for Nairobi, left his lane and collided with an oncoming bus," he added.

The bus driver, he told the Nation, had moved to the right side of the road, only for the lorry driver to swing in the same direction.

"Two of the occupants of the lorry died on the spot while the driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Gilgil Sub County Hospital in critical condition," added Mr Opuru.

He said those traveling in the Nakuru-bound bus escaped unhurt during the 2.30am Monday incident.