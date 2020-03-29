alexa Truck rams into boda boda, kills two near Sachangwan - Daily Nation
Truck rams into boda boda, kills two near Sachangwan

Sunday March 29 2020

Sachangwan black spot

The black spot near Sachangwan along Nakuru-Eldoret highway. A boda boda rider and his passenger died on March 28, 2020 after a truck whose brakes failed hit them from behind near Sachangwan trading centre. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Gatara said the boda boda rider was carrying two passengers when the incident happened.
  • The bodies of the rider and his passenger were taken to the hospital’s mortuary.
  • Mr Gatara urged road users to be cautious, especially while driving at night.
JOHN NJOROGE
By JOHN NJOROGE
A boda boda rider and his passenger have died on the spot after a truck rammed into them.

Both the motorcycle and the truck were heading to Nakuru from Eldoret on Saturday evening when the crash happened near Sachangwan trading centre along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Molo Division Traffic Officer James Gatara said the boda boda rider was carrying two passengers when the incident happened.

BRAKES FAILED

“The truck hit the boda boda and his passengers from the rear side after its brakes failed,’’ said Mr Gatara.

The police boss said one of the passengers and the boda boda rider died on the spot while the other passenger sustained serious injuries.

Mr Gatara said the truck and the extensively damaged motorcycle were towed to Molo Police Station while the injured passenger was taken to St Joseph Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the rider and his passenger were taken to the hospital’s mortuary.

Mr Gatara urged road users to be cautious, especially while driving at night, adding that accidents along the highway have reduced since road barriers were erected.