By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The US Embassy and Nakuru Players Theatre Society have agreed to work closely to promote theatre and cultural ties between Kenya and the United States America.

US embassy Cultural Affairs Attaché Christopher Machin said the cooperation will benefit young thespians.

“We hope to forge a working relationship with Nakuru Players Theatre Society and explore the power of the theatre to communicate emotions, thoughts, art and experiences and help the youth fight poverty and lack of jobs,” said Mr Machin.

He said apart from Nakuru, the US will work with other theatre partners across the country and help Kenyans improve their theatre experience.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE

“We want to bring the American theatre experience in Kenya and Nakuru Players Theatre Society will be one of the beneficiaries,” said Mr Machin on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy call at the theatre.

He said theatre plays a critical role in the social-economic status of the country as it explores issues that are important to Kenyans.

“Theatre is a very powerful venue and I am happy Kenyans are appreciating theatre and spoken word and with this collaboration between the two countries, the youth will explore issues that are important to both countries,” said Mr Machin.

He said it is the young thespians in Nakuru and other parts of Kenya who will benefit more from the collaboration which will include theatre development programmes.

The partnership will entail an exchange of expertise and experience between Kenya and the US.

CUTTING EDGE SKILLS

Mr Machin announced that already, their collaboration with Sarakasi Foundation in Nairobi has helped many young people to develop talents and professional skills in theatre.

“The youth have learnt and equipped [themselves] with cutting edge theatre skills that they need to thrive in the entertainment industry and enhance their entrepreneurial skills,” said Mr Machin.

He added that the collaboration will lead to economic success and reduce poverty and joblessness among the youth.

“We are also working with similar partners in the Coast region and we have identified talented youth whom we want to journey with to develop their God-given talents in drama, music and dance in Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties,” said Mr Machin.

He announced that the beneficiaries are given tips to start businesses to boost their financial base and create more jobs for their fellow youth.