Unregistered children’s homes in Nakuru put on notice

Nakuru County Director of Social Services Josphat Kimemia has urged orphanages to raise vulnerable children responsibly.

“These children you are handling have their dreams and hopes for a better life and it is important to ensure their dreams and aspirations in life are fulfilled,” said Mr Kimemia who also urged home owners to be transparent in their dealings.

“We have home owners who take advantage of the children to enrich themselves,” he added.

INSPECTION

He said from next month, they will inspect all the children’s homes in the county.

“We want to make a thorough inspection of all homes and establish which ones are operating under the laid down regulations,” said Mr Kimeima who revealed that had it not been for a children’s home in Olkalou, Nyandarua County, he would not be what he is today.

“I am a product of children’s home in Olkalou, the home shaped my life and laid a strong foundation that I am proud of today,” said Mr Kimemia on Friday when he presided over the donation of foodstuffs to 10 children’s homes at the Nakuru Agriculture Society of Kenya showgrounds.

“Besides giving me shelter and food the orphanage enabled me to get good education," he said.

STERN ACTION

He put on notice homes which have not complied with the laws that their days are numbered as stern action would be taken against them including cancelling their licenses.

On the street children menace in Nakuru town, he announced that the county will register all of them and come up with centres where they will be fed by well-wishers.

“We want to know the actual activities taking place in such centres including what those children eat. We have established that some of these street children are fed on cookies laced with drugs,” said Mr Kimemia.

He announced that the county was preparing a draft Bill that will control the registration of children homes and dropping centres to guard against child exploitation.

REGISTERED

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has issued a directive that all street children must be registered at Menengai Social Hall.

“We want to establish why such children are on the streets before we develop mechanisms to help them reunite with their families. Those willing to go back to school will also be assisted,” said Mr Kimemia.

Mr Kimemia said that this financial year, the county will spend Sh6 million to upgrade the Alms House at Manyani by constructing self-contained rooms and a permanent perimeter wall.

“The contractor is already on the ground and we hope he will complete the works ahead of the International day for the elderly on October 1,” said Mr Kimemia.

UPGRADED

He said once the facility is upgraded, the elderly living alone will be allowed to join the home at an affordable fee.