By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

When President Uhuru Kenyatta toured Nakuru Town on Wednesday to open the multimillion County Assembly office complex, the leaders seized the opportunity to put before the Head of State a list of issues they want him to address.

The list was read to the President by Nakuru County Assembly Leader of Minority Peter Wanjala Palanga (Ol’karia).

“We are optimistic that if the President addresses development in Nakuru, poverty levels will reduce," said Mr Palanga.

PYRETHRUM SECTOR

The leaders want the revival of the ailing pyrethrum sector to be fast tracked. They also want the underutilised Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (PPCK) plant in Nakuru revived.

Already, the government has promised to give the county Sh45 million this financial year to boost the pyrethrum sector.

Related Stories Uhuru tour: What Nakuru residents expect

“The revival of pyrethrum plant in Nakuru will create jobs in the county,” said Mr Palanga.

Senator Susan Kihika requested the President to allow one of the 11 natural resources in the county to be managed by the devolved unit.

“The management of one of the natural resources by the county government will result into additional revenue and this will transform the county and help it meet its development goals,” said Ms Kihika.

The Leader of Majority Moses Ndung’u Kamau, who is also the MCA for Elementaita, pleaded with the President to address the issue of title deeds in the region.

TITLE DEEDS

Mr Kamau told the President that a group of women in the region have been waiting in vain for the crucial documents which they were promised by the founding father of the nation Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Also in the list of requests is the enhanced Kenya Road Board allocation to Nakuru County, increased Nakuru County Assembly Commission on Revenue Allocation, lifting of land caveat imposed in 1999 in Tinet, Mariashoni and Amalo wards which borders the Mau Forest.

The leaders requested the government to waive settlement trust fund interest in schemes in Kiambogo and Njoro among others.

The leaders also want the President to address the issue of the revival of Kabazi Canners and Pan Africa Foods companies, funding of hides and skin tannery, resettlement of more than 6,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Soin, Kiptororo and Maela wards.

NAKURU BYPASS

The leaders’ said 15 road projects, Salgaa lorry parking, the Nakuru bypass and construction of Nakuru mental healthcare centre in Gilgil, Salgaa trauma centre and more support for cancer centre should be fast-tracked.

Other requests included the completion of the multibillion Itare dam, and other dams in Kabazi, Malewa and Solai.

The leaders lauded the economic resources in rural electrification and mega projects initiated by the government.

They cited Sh500 million Salgaa dual carriageway, proposed Nakuru International Airport, Naivasha dry port, Naivasha Industrial park, Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway Station and the Sh300 million Naivasha hospital upgrade as some of the projects initiated by the government.