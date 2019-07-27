Why Nakuru MCAs back Punguza Mizigo referendum push

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The decision by the Jubilee-dominated Nakuru County Assembly to endorse Thirdway Alliance Party’s Punguza Mizigo referendum bill has left many people surprised.

Kabazi MCA Peter Kibe Mbae urged the MCAs to support the bill by Dr Ekuru Aukot, which he said, calls for allocation of more funds to the wards.

“This bill has come from God, let us mobilise our electorate and become the first assembly to pass it,” said Dr Mbae.

“We are very happy to be the first assembly out of the 47 counties to receive Dr Aukot to shed light on this important document,” said Speaker Joel Maina Kairu.

After a lively open session, the MCAs who were initially hesitant to declare their stand on the bill, pushed Mr Kairu to “disregard” the assembly procedure and put the question whether they supported it or not.

MrKairu who argued that there was no mace in the chambers, however, bowed to pressure from the MCAs.

The House overwhelmingly supported the bill. As soon as Mr Kairu declared the “Ayes have it, the MCAs hugged and congratulated Dr Aukot.

Dr Aukot seemed to have convinced the MCAs to embrace the law change drive.

The bill requires the support of 24 counties before it is taken to the National Assembly for further scrutiny and debate.

It now remains to be seen whether the divided assembly will translate the mock passing of the bill into reality when it is tabled on the floor of the House.

Their only stumbling block might be the 23 nominated MCAs who are not keen to support the bill.

The MCAs declared their resolve to move with speed to sensitise residents on the need to support the bill that seeks to reduce the number of MPs and take development funds to the wards among other changes in the Constitution.

Former Leader of Majority and Naivasha East MCA Stanley Karanja and Soin Ward Rep Irene Chebichi declared their support for the bill.

“This bill is a like a constitutional ‘Holy Spirit’ that has landed in Kenya and the time to embrace it is now,” said Mr Karanja adding that he will rally his supporters behind the bill during public participation sessions.

The move by Dr Aukot-led party to choose Nakuru County to launch his push for referendum was symbolic.

Interestingly, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have in the past used Nakuru to make major political statements including the 2013 launch of Jubilee Alliance at Afraha Stadium.

President Kenyatta shocked many when he offered to pray during a Jubilee party final rally at Afraha Stadium in 2017.

FIGHT CORRUPTION

“Jubilee alliance was launched at Afraha Stadium and went on to win 2013 and 2017 elections. Dr Aukot has launched the bill in Nakuru and just like Jubilee, he shall win,” said Mr Karanja.

The MCAs urged the Building Bridges Initiative team to embrace the bill.

Kiamaina Ward Rep Wahome Jambo Kenya said the bill is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda to fight graft.

“I am ready to launch public participation in my ward because this bill supports the fight against the runaway corruption,” said Mr Wahome.

Lake View Ward MCA Peter Karanja Mburu said in the bill, lies a great opportunity to redeem Kenya’s dented political image.

Subukia MCA Mary Waiganjo said the bill has not addressed the issue of public servants’ salaries.

EQUITY

Nominated MCA Elizabeth Waceke Gichuki said the bill will empower MCAs to be directly in charge of development in the wards.

Marioshoni MCA Douglas Ayabei said Kenyans want excessive baggage offloaded from the government.

Nominated MCA Catherine Kamau from Molo said the bill addresses gender equity.

Dr Aukot urged the MCAs to pass the bill saying they stand to win as more funds will be channelled to the wards.