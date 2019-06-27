By ERIC MATARA

Veteran Nakuru politician Willy Komen will be laid to rest at his home in Olrongai in Nakuru West on Saturday.

His family said the late politician’s body will leave Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Mortuary Friday ahead of the funeral service.

“Prayers and a mass will be held at the Queen of Holy Rosary Catholic church near Kabarak on Friday afternoon ahead of the burial on Saturday,” his son Raymond Komen, who is the Nakuru County Trade and Tourism CEC said.

He revealed that several national and county leaders including Deputy President William Ruto will attend the burial ceremony.

Mr Komen died last Saturday aged 77.

He passed on while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

THREE CONSTITUENCIES

The late Komen served as an MP in three constituencies in the cosmopolitan Nakuru County and as an assistant minister for Labour between 1992 and 1997.

The veteran politician first joined parliament in 1969 after he was elected to represent the then Nakuru West Constituency that spanned Molo, Kuresoi and Njoro.

He lost the seat in 1974 to Mr Evans Njau, another seasoned politician then.

BOUNCED BACK

He bounced back a year later, winning the Nakuru Town seat after the late veteran MP Mark Mwithaga was jailed.

The late Mwithaga had been convicted for allegedly assaulting his wife, in what was later found to have been trumped up charges.

Mr Mwithaga was said to have endorsed Mr Komen as his preferred candidate while in custody.

Mr Komen served as Nakuru Town MP until 1979.

He went back to his Rongai Constituency, where he vied and won the seat, representing the area between 1992 and 1997.