By MACHARIA MWANGI

More by this Author

A 40-year-old woman diagnosed with cancer committed suicide last Thursday in what relatives attributed to the trauma associated with the killer disease.

A youth leader from Kasarani in Naivasha, Joseph Mwaura Kajesh, said the woman had attended a clinic in Nairobi prior to the incident.

The woman, he added, was residing in Ol Kalou but had gone to visit her sister who stays in Naivasha before the she decided to take her life.

“She was diagnosed with breast cancer and had been attending a clinic in Nairobi prior to the incident,” said Mr Kajesh.

He said the woman was struggling with diseases and was in the house following the memorial service of the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso on TV moments before she hanged herself.

DESPAIRED

“The relatives claimed that she might have despaired after such a prominent personality succumbed to the disease,” added Mr Kajesh.

“She had three children aged between 17 and eight years,” added Mr Kajesh.

The incident shocked residents even as the psychological trauma associated with the disease was brought to the fore.

Mr Kajesh urged the government to move with speed and set up facilities that will assist cancer patients to also deal with emotional distress.

NO SUICIDE NOTE

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru confirmed the suicide incident but was quick to add that they are yet to establish the reason why the woman decided to take her life.

“She did not leave behind a suicide note and we cannot speculate,” said Mr Waweru.