Bahati Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) Jane Mwarania told the Nation the woman is being treated at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

By WINFREY OWINO

A sombre mood engulfed Maili Sita trading centre in Bahati, Nakuru County on Sunday after a 28-year-old woman stabbed her daughter to death.

According to the police, Ms Sharon Wangari, a retail shop owner at the centre, was found by residents unconscious on the floor with stab wounds minutes after she ended the life of her 5-year-old daughter.

"We have not yet established what happened but we have launched investigations.

Neighbours described Ms Wangari as a humble and sociable woman who always worked hard to fend for her child.

"I don’t know what could have made her commit such a heinous act. I want the police to get to the bottom of this case," said a neighbor.