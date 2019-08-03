By Francis Mureithi

A man nearly lost his genitals after his wife cut part of his manhood following a domestic row at Free Area on the outskirts of Nakuru Town.

Police have launched a manhunt for the woman who went into hiding after the Saturday evening incident.

"The victim was rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital for treatment," said a police officer who did not wish to be quoted.

The police source added: "We are going to arrest the suspect as we are following crucial leads."

Police said the victim also suffered deep cuts on his head.

Neighbours said they heard commotion in the couple’s house and responded to the man’s distress calls only to find him lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

"We immediately rushed him to hospital where he is recuperating," said one of the neighbours.

Doctors at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital said the victim was out of danger as he is responding well to treatment.