Residents of Maai Mahiu in Naivasha, Nakuru County have been left in shock after a woman sewed up the mouth of her Class Five son over declining performance in school.

The Saturday incident left neighbours shocked and in disbelief.

A local, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the woman, who is a hairdresser, was pained by her son's falling school grades.

To punish the pupil, the mother stitched her son's mouth using a needle before fellow villagers intervened.

"I visited the pupil in school on Monday and established that he was actually assaulted by the mother," said the resident.

HUNT ON

Naivasha Sub-County Assistant County Commissioner Julius Nyaga said the case had been brought to his attention.

The administrator termed the incident as callous, saying police are hunting down the suspect.

"Police are tracking down the mother after the school’s admiration reported the incident," said Mr Nyaga.

He warned parents against assaulting their children, saying that stern action will be taken against such offenders.