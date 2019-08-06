Nakuru Level Five Hospital medical superintendent who confirmed Mr Njogu’s death, said he had sustained injuries on his head and other parts of his body.

The suspect was arrested on August 3 at their house in Free Area, Nakuru after neighbours alerted the police after the incident.

By KATE WANDERI

The woman who allegedly chopped part her husband’s genitals will now face murder charge after the man died.

Police on Tuesday told a Nakuru court that they are intending to press a murder charge against Ms Naomi Njoki who allegedly assaulted her husband Mr David Njogu on August 3 following a domestic brawl.

POSTMORTEM

Corporal Elly Ouma told the court that police needed more time since they were waiting for a post mortem report to ascertain the cause of Mr Njogu’s death.

“Mr Njogu died while undergoing treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital. Autopsy is yet to be conducted to establish the cause of death, I request for 14 days to conclude investigations,” read part of the application.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Lilian Arika, the police, in their miscellaneous application dated August 5, convinced the court to grant them 14 days to conclude probe.

The court directed that the suspect be detained at Bondeni Police Station.

“The application by the police is hereby allowed. The court has noted that the family is also raising funds to conduct autopsy to establish the cause of death,” ruled the magistrate.

RESCUED

She was rescued from the mob who wanted to lynch her.

Upon arrival, the police found Mr Njogu lying in a pool of blood before they rushed him to Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he later died.

The hospital’s medical superintendent who confirmed Mr Njogu’s death, said he had sustained injuries on his head and other parts of his body.

He said that an accurate information relating to the cause of the death would be revealed by the autopsy.