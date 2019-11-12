Another worshipper said that he was not frisked as he entered the church gate.

The ushers became suspicious when the suspects kept on moving in and out of the church.

Residents of Racetrack Estate in Nakuru Town have asked Police to beef up security in the area after suspected armed robbers entered a church on Sunday.

The residents said with the festive mood fast approaching there is need for the police to step up security patrols in the area.

Panic gripped worshippers at St Joseph The Workers Catholic Church in Race-track estate on Sunday when three young men entered the church with axes at 6.45am during the first mass.

FIRST MASS

As Father Evans Njogu was celebrating his first mass after a five months’ sabbatical leave in the US, he was not aware that among the faithful were armed robbers following his sermon. Worshippers said the suspects sat in one of the row.

“We alerted the Catholic Men Association who mobilised their members to guard the church entrance.

When the mass ended, the suspects who were found with axes were arrested,” said a worshipper.

“This is a big security lapse when gangsters can enter the church with crude weapons yet we have guards at the entrance,” said a worshipper.

Another worshipper said that he was not frisked as he entered the church gate.

“The guards were never bothered to frisk me as has been the case every Sunday,” said another worshipper.

“I can’t imagine what would have happened had the suspects attacked worshipers with their crude weapons,” said another faithful.

The commotion led to the delay of the second mass. The suspects were taken to Bondeni Police Station for interrogation.