Pregnant mothers and babies risk contracting diseases as there is a dumpsite next to the maternity wing.

Mr Njuguna, who is also Elburgon Ward MCA, said that motorbikes used by the public health officers are grounded.

Other lacking facilities include an administration block, staff houses, a general ward and a perimeter wall.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

A ward representative has converted his personal vehicle into an ambulance since Nakuru County government is yet to provide Mau Narok Health Centre with the emergency vehicle.

Mau Narok Ward Representative Jackson Githua said that the facility, which also serves patients from the neighbouring Narok County, is in dire need of crucial facilities.

“Since I bought the vehicle, I converted it into an ambulance. Nakuru County government has never bought one for Mau Narok Health Centre,” said Mr Githua.

FACELIFT

A report by the Assembly Health committee tabled at the House on Tuesday revealed that the facility is in dire need of a facelift and an ambulance.

The report tabled by the Health Committee chairman Peter Njuguna Mwaura on Tuesday reveals that the facility also faces an acute shortage of staff.

“The health centre requires two nurses, a clinical officer and a pharmacist,” said Mr Njuguna.

He said due to lack of a mortuary, many residents are forced to take bodies of their kin Egerton University Mortuary or Nakuru County Mortuary.

“There are a lot of mushrooming eateries in Mau Narok due to poor supervision by public health officers,” said Mr Njuguna.

DUMPSITE

The health committee recommended the hiring of more health workers and renovation of staff houses. The report has also recommended that the health facility be connected to internet and upgraded to Level Four status.

The report revealed that pregnant mothers sleep on wobbling bedbug-infested wooden beds. It also found out that the maternity wing is yet to be fully equipped.

The delivery room, which has only two beds and lacks incubators, requires at least two resuscitators for pregnant mothers during deliveries.

“It is a shame that in this era when health is devolved, many health centres in Nakuru County lack essential facilities such as resuscitators and ambulances which could save lives of newly born babies and other patients,” said Subukia Ward MCA Mary Waiganjo.

LACK OF DRUGS

The assembly heard that the health centre lacks paediatric drugs, forcing mothers to buy them from private pharmacies in Njoro and Nakuru.

“Lack of paediatric drugs must be addressed by the health department,” said Mr Githua.

The health facility also requires renovation. Currently, the facility burns its waste, contrary to health regulations.

Mr Githua accused the Governor Lee Kinyanjui administration of neglecting his ward.