Nakuru officials embrace nationwide birth certificates drive

By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

More by this Author

Nakuru County has embraced the Rapid Result Initiative (RRI), launched by the government Thursday, that will see residents apply and collect birth certificates within the shortest time possible.

The launch comes a day after the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered all national government administration officers to spearhead sensitization campaigns for the initiative.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erustus Mbui officially announced that the exercise is open to everyone from 8am in the morning to 5pm in the evening everyday.

Speaking in Nakuru town on Friday, Mr Mbui said he the RRI will help to reduce the backlog of about 70,000 applications and uncollected certificates in the county.

“Some of the residents and their children missed out on the recent concluded Huduma Namba registration due to lack of birth certificates. This initiative will however help everyone who has had problems in acquiring one,” said the county administrator.

However, he announced that residents who have notifications will apply for the birth certificates at a fee of Sh50 and for those who do not have will pay Sh150.

“No one should be compelled to pay more than that. The fees will not change for the next 100 days’ period,” he said.

Mr Mbui handed over processed certificates of some children to their parents who attended the event outside his office.

Ms Rebecca Aketch who received two certificates for her son and daughter told the Nation that she had applied for the them two years ago without success. “Every time I would visit the civil registration offices, the officers ask me to go back home citing scarcity of certificate papers,” she said.

According to the county commissioner, the offices of chiefs, sub-chiefs and civil registration will be opened including weekends and public holidays so as to achieve the objectives of the RRI within the stipulated time.

CS Matiang’i said the exercise which will run until August 1, 2019 and it is part of the government’s efforts to streamline the provision of various services, including civil registration to citizens.

According to him, birth registration is the starting line for the government’s policy and planning. He said some Kenyans have had difficulties in accessing government services while other children have not been registered on National Education Management Information System (Nemis) because they do not have birth certificates.