Stephen Sang cries foul after 'State withdraws bodyguards'

Friday June 28 2019

Stephen Sang

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang during a press conference at the county's headquarters in Kapsabet on June 28, 2019. He said that his security has been withdrawn. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

TOM MATOKE
By TOM MATOKE
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang says he has been stripped of security weeks after he invaded a tea estate in the county.

Mr Sang on Friday said all police officers attached to his office and home have been withdrawn.

The recall of the officers adds to the woes of Mr Sang who is battling a court case.

Earlier this month, the governor was arrested and charged with three offences after he led destruction of Kibwari tea estate associated with former powerful minister Henry Kosgey.

He was charged in a Kisumu court with malicious damage to property, incitement to violence and abuse of office.

He denied all three charges and was released on Sh1 million bond or Sh500,000 cash bail.

The case will be heard on September 19.

