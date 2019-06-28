He was charged in a Kisumu court with malicious damage to property, incitement to violence and abuse of office.

By TOM MATOKE

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang says he has been stripped of security weeks after he invaded a tea estate in the county.

Mr Sang on Friday said all police officers attached to his office and home have been withdrawn.

The recall of the officers adds to the woes of Mr Sang who is battling a court case.

Earlier this month, the governor was arrested and charged with three offences after he led destruction of Kibwari tea estate associated with former powerful minister Henry Kosgey.

He was charged in a Kisumu court with malicious damage to property, incitement to violence and abuse of office.

He denied all three charges and was released on Sh1 million bond or Sh500,000 cash bail.

The case will be heard on September 19.