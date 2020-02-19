The MCAs also cited the falling local revenue since 2017, mismanagement of bursaries, questionable purchase of water drilling machines without water rigs, snubbing of the county assembly and declining to provide documents to the assembly.

By TOM MATOKE

Nandi County Finance executive Alfred Lagat was on Wednesday impeached by ward reps, who accused him of failing to clear pending bills that occasioned a financial crisis in the devolved unit after the Treasury blocked further allocations.

The MCAs voted out Mr Lagat, a key ally of Governor Stephen Sang, during a lively session on Wednesday. Twenty-five out of 39 MCAs voted to impeach him, with one abstaining and one opposing. Other ward representatives were not in the assembly during the voting.

The financial crisis has seen almost all the employees, including MCAs, miss their December and January salaries, the most affected being assembly workers who have not been paid for three months.

During the debate, the MCAs asked the governor to sack Mr Lagat, failure to which they warn that they will impeach him.

They warned that he will face the same fate as former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu if he did not act.

They said the crisis had also stalled key operations in the county.

The impeachment motion was moved by Kiptuya MCA Geoffrey Kevolue and was seconded by Tinderet counterpart Kipkurui Chepkwony.

Earlier 31 MCAs had appended their signatures in support of the impeachment.

Deputy Speaker Wilson Sang and Majority Leader David Koech, assembly Finance Committee Chairman Walter Teno led colleagues in supporting the impeachment of Mr Lagat who has not been in good terms with the representatives since he was appointed in 2017.

“If the governor does not act as demanded by this assembly we will the county be placed under receivership. We will ask the national Government to appoint Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago or Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to come and act and help us streamline operations and improve service in Nandi County,” said Mr Chepkwony when he seconded the motion.

Kapsabet MCA Fred Kemboi said all government vehicles in county had been grounded despite the county spending billions of shilling paying for fuel since 2017.

“Before voters kick this government out in 2022 we want to send a message by ensure the Finance CEC is out. We will deal with Governor Sang later,” he said.

Terik MCA Osborn Komen, counterparts Emmanuel Mengeech (Lessos), Cornelius Some and Teresa Maiyo told the assembly that the was suffering because of impunity and nepotism saying most of the county Ministers had been denied funds for key projects.

The MCAs also claimed some of the former CECs sacked by the governor had been appointed in other positions through the backdoor earning salaries and allowances as before.

“When we travelled out of Nandi county we were ashamed to see multimillion development projects which other Counties have put in place but back in Nandi there is nothing,” said Ms Maiyo.