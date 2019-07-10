By TOM MATOKE

Nandi ward reps have been banned from taking photos of confidential documents belonging to the county government.

This comes in the wake of accusation that they posted the pictures on social media.

Nandi Finance Executive Alfred Lagat said the leaders would only be allowed to read them without taking pictures or making copies of the documents.

Mr Lagat said some of the documents had been leaked to social media and WhatsApp forums by MCAs.

“The county government had already sent informed the MCAs they would not be allowed to take pictures or make photocopies for confidential government documents anymore," he said.