By TOM MATOKE

More by this Author

Two people, including a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer, were stabbed to death on Monday as they tried to rescue a woman who was being attacked by her estranged husband in Kabiyet, Nandi County.

The man, identified by police as Elkana Kiplimo, stabbed five people as they tried to intervene. Two died while receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Nandi County Police Commander Samson Ole Kine said the man who had separated with his wife for three years suddenly reappeared at Kapkeringon Trading Centre in Kabiyet and started attacking her.

She raised alarm, attracting a number of people including the NIS officer.

Mr Ole Kine said the middle-aged man turned on those who responded by stabbing them.

“Two people, among them an NIS officer, succumbed to serious injuries which were inflicted by the man,” he said.

Advertisement

The NIS officer, who was also Kiplimo wife’s landlord, was stabbed on the chest and head.

The other injured persons were rushed to Mosoriot Hospital.

The attacker was rescued by police just as angry members of the public were about to lynch him.

Police said the man had travelled all the way from Chepkoiyo Sub-location in Kapsaga Ward with the mission to eliminate his wife.

He is said to have been angry when villagers responded to her cries, and responded by attacking them indiscriminately.