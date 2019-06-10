  1. Home
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang arrested over tea farm destruction

Monday June 10 2019

Governor Stephen Sang arrested

Governor Stephen Sang (second right), outside the DCI office at Kapsabet Police Station where the Nandi county boss after his arrest on June 10, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA 

  • Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) roughed up and bundled the county boss into their car on Monday afternoon as his supporters watched.
TOM MATOKE
By TOM MATOKE
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been arrested as police investigate him over the destruction of Kibwari tea estate, which is said to be on a grabbed piece of land.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang addressing his

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang addressing his supporters outside his office in Kapsabet town before his arrest on June 10, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Police lobbed teargas to disperse the protesting crowd that had followed Mr Sang as he headed to Kapsabet Police Station to record a statement.

Supporters of Governor Stephen Sang at Kapsabet

Supporters of Governor Stephen Sang at Kapsabet Police Station where the Governor was being held as he recorded the for questioning on June 10, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The governor was driven to DCI offices in Kisumu where he is expected to be interrogated further.

It was not immediately clear why the Jubilee county leader was taken to the lakeside city but it is believed police made the move on security grounds, given the threat posed by his supporters.

More follows.

