Nandi Governor Stephen Sang arrested over tea farm destruction
Monday June 10 2019
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been arrested as police investigate him over the destruction of Kibwari tea estate, which is said to be on a grabbed piece of land.
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) roughed up and bundled the county boss into their car on Monday afternoon as his supporters watched.
Police lobbed teargas to disperse the protesting crowd that had followed Mr Sang as he headed to Kapsabet Police Station to record a statement.
The governor was driven to DCI offices in Kisumu where he is expected to be interrogated further.
It was not immediately clear why the Jubilee county leader was taken to the lakeside city but it is believed police made the move on security grounds, given the threat posed by his supporters.
More follows.