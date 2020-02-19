By TOM MATOKE

A 24-year old man has committed suicide after wishing himself “rest in peace” on his Facebook page.

The man identified by police as Dennis Yego Kogo, from Kabiyet in Mosop, Nandi County hanged himself hours after posting the messages on his Facebook page.

His body was found hanging from a cypress tree. Before his death, he is said to have tried to kill his wife.

COUNSELLED

On Monday at 8.05pm, the man on his page going by the name, Dennis Yego, posted “Rest in peace to me”.

A few minutes later, he posted “kama kuna mtu ananitai then kam before midday tomorrow morning (If I owe you any money, come and meet me tomorrow morning).”

Kabiyet Ward Representative Walter Teno said the man and his wife had met him earlier on Monday after they sought his counsel over their marital differences.

“He came to my office with his wife. They were having issues which they wanted me to help them solve. The wife had run away from their home. We talked and they agreed to go home and live together,” Mr Teno told the Nation.

He said he had attempted to kill his wife before hanging himself.

STABBED WIFE

“He stabbed her several times but she did not die. She is presently admitted to Kapsabet Referral Hospital. I am shocked by this. I thought we had solved the issues,” he said.

Nandi Police Commander Samson ole Kine on Wednesday said the man's body was found hanging from a tree near his home on Tuesday. He said the man did not leave a suicide note.