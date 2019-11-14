By EDITH CHEPNGENO

Two sisters from Kiboji village in Mosop Nandi County who have an insatiable appetite for bar soap have undergone a series of test at Oak Tree Hospital in Eldoret in a bid to establish the cause of their weird cravings.

Doctors at the hospital on Wednesday said that the girls would undergo further medical tests before they could conclude and make a medical report on their condition.

They said four samples of soap had been taken to a chemistry lab at the university of Eldoret for a chemical analysis.

“We have the two sisters here with us. We have done a series of tests on them and we will be doing more. We really want to get to the genesis of this habit,” said one of the doctors.

“We have taken Lido, Sawa and Jamaa soap which are among their favourites to a chemist lab for a chemical analysis,” he added.

Oak Tree Hospital in Eldoret offered to carry out comprehensive medical tests on the sisters for free.

The tests seek to establish the cause of the craving and whether it has any negative health impacts.

Sharon Chepchirchir who is 24 years old and Lydia Chepkemboi, 17 shocked many for their craving for soap. They have been eating soap since childhood.

Sharon Chepchirchir (left) and her sister Lydia Chepkemboi at their home in Mosop, Nandi County, on November 12, 2019. The duo have developed a strange appetite for soap. PHOTO | EDITH CHEPNGENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Ms Chepchirchir said that she has been eating soap for 19 years. She said that she often spits foam.

“I have been eating soap since I was five. I am not sure about its impact on my health. When I have eaten, I take a lot of soap as compared to when I am hungry,” said Ms Chepchirchir.

She said when the craving for soap started, her mother who would beat her up.

“My mum would beat me up and put pepper on the soap but I would still find another soap to eat. In a day, I take a Lido bar soap piece which goes for Sh20 or a Sh50 Geisha soap,” said Ms Chepchirchir.

Ms Chepchirchir said she learnt that her sister was also eating soap when a relative complained about her weird habit of eating soap.

“I told my sister that I was also eating soap when we met before we started eating soap together,” she added.