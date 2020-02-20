By ONYANGO K’ONYANGO

By TOM MATOKE

The man who died by suicide shortly after writing 'Rest in Peace to me' on his Facebook page allegedly planned to kill his wife after she accused him of infidelity.

Dennis Yego Kogo's relatives said on Thursday that he bought a knife and a rope from a local supermarket on Monday.

They said he did so shortly after meeting the area chief, who summoned him after his wife, Zeddy Chepchirchir, filed a report.

He reportedly used the knife to stab her several times before hanging himself that night in the compound of a local church. She was taken to Kapsabet County Referral Hospital

SHOCK

Yego, from Tegeyat village in Kabiyet, Nandi County, wrote the message on the social media site at about 8.05pm on Monday.

Then came a message that stated “Kama kuna mtu ananitai then kam before midday tomorrow morning [sic]. (If I owe you money, come to me tomorrow morning).”

Yego's family said he and his wife appeared to have reconciled at the weekend, so they were shocked when they saw what he wrote on Facebook.

They said Ms Chepchirchir questioned him about an extra-marital affair.

TOO LATE

When the Nation visited their home on Thursday, other family members said the couple never had a serious disagreement so the turn of events was shocking.

'They had been living happily. Yego operated a boda boda at Kabiyet to provide for his wife and their two children," said his cousin, James Rop.

"Yego and his wife were together the same night he took his life. The family saw, after the incident, that he had posted on Facebook [saying] he planned to die. They could not do anything about it ... it was too late."

COUNSELLING

Kabiyet Chief Hosea Kosgei said he counselled the man and his wife for hours earlier on Monday, not knowing what would happen later.

"His wife reported him to my office on Sunday and I advised them to see me on Monday. When we met on Monday, the lady accused him of infidelity and irresponsibility at home," Mr Kosgei said.

"The assistant chief, village elder and I talked to them for more than three hours. [They] were okay because they even went shopping together at a nearby supermarket.

"I was later informed that when they went shopping, he instructed his wife to wait for him outside. It's suspected that that was when he went to buy the knife he used to stab his wife and a rope."

He regretted that such cases are on the rise, saying at least three are reported every week.

MCA'S ACCOUNT

Kabiyet Ward Representative Walter Teno said the man and his wife also met him earlier on Monday.

“He came to my office with his wife. They were having issues which they wanted me to help them solve. The wife had run away from their home. We talked and they agreed to go home and live together,” Mr Teno told the Nation.

Nandi Police Commander Samson ole Kine said the man's body was on Tuesday found hanging from a tree near his home.

Mr Kine said on Wednesday that there was no suicide note.