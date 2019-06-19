By TOM MATOKE

Tempers flared at the Nandi County Assembly on Tuesday evening when members threatened to stop the reading of the 2019/20 budget.

The ward representatives' demand for Finance executive Alfred Lagat to be ejected from the premises saw the tabling of the Sh8.133 billion budget delayed for hours.

They engaged in a shouting match, demanding that Speaker Joshua Kiptoo eject the executive for failing to honour their summons to explain how county funds were being used.

TOO IMPORTANT

Trouble started when Education committee chairman Emmanuel Mengech and MCAs Fred Kemboi and Osborn Komen accused Mr Lagat of disrespect, saying he had summons on six occasions.

After hours of sharp exchanges, the Speaker said the budget reading was too important to be "hijacked" by other issues.

"Nandi is bigger than any of the leader. The people will not forgive the assembly if the budget is not tabled," he said.

CALM RESTORED

Calm was soon restored and the executive allowed to present the budget.

Recurrent expenditure accounted for 57 per cent of total revenue (Sh4.6 billion) while development expenditure took up 43 per cent (Sh3.493 billion).

The Finance minister outlined the achievements of Governor Stephen Sang’s administration over the last two years and promised residents more in the new financial year.

Mr Lagat denied that accusation of disrespecting the county assembly.