3-year-old boy buried alive in Narok mudslide

A three-year old boy was buried alive after mudslides hit a village in Narok County on Friday Night.

The boy, Shadrack Kimengetich, died after mudslides swept his family's home in Pampanik village, Oldonyo Ngiro Location, Narok South Sub-county.

The mother, Sady Rotich, and three other children were rushed to Narok Referral Hospital with internal injuries for further medical examination.

According to the Sub-county Commissioner for Narok South, Felix Kisalu, the area received heavy rains the whole of Friday and Saturday morning that led to the mudslides in the hilly terrain.

The incident occurred at around midnight on Friday night as the five slept in the family hut located near the Maasai Mau forest.

"The incident happened as the family was asleep in their grass-thatched house when the earth caved in burying one of the children...The others and the mother were lucky to escape alive," said Mr Kisalu.

Area MCA Jefferson Lang'at rushed to the scene after he was alerted by residents and called an ambulance.

Mr Lang'at said residents helped police to retrieve the body of the child after several hours of scooping mud. The body was taken to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary.

"Despite heavy rains warnings from government agencies, residents have been hesitant to move to higher ground due to lack of facilities such as tents," said Mr Lang'at.

A similar incident happened in the same area in 2015 when five family members, including four children, were buried alive after mudslides hit Enakishomi village.