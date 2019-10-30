By GEORGE SAYAGIE

General Service Unit (GSU) officers have been deployed to the Enoororet-Enoorsoen border in Trans Mara West, Narok County, after 31 people were shot with arrows following renewed clashes.

Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said the officers will help restore peace and called on the two warring clans to maintain the “status quo”.

“I call on the two sides to stay in their farms the way they were before the government moved in and marked the boundary until the government completes the exercise computing and demarcating the boundary,” said Mr Kimiti.

ARROW ATTACKS

Mr Kimiti, who toured the area on Tuesday afternoon, said the fresh fighting between the two clans erupted at the weekend, leaving several victims nursing arrow injuries.

Accompanied by the county security committee, Mr Kimiti warned a clique of people inciting the two clans against each other that the government is closing in on them and they will be apprehended soon.

“The GSU officers will not leave the area until cohesion between the two communities has be archived by all means, and until all people inciting residents are arrested,” said Mr Kimiti.

REASONABLE FORCE

He said the officers have been directed to use reasonable force to deal with the situation but if the fighting persists, they have permission to use full force as provided for in the law to stop the skirmishes.

Speaking at Ole Sulunye Primary School in Narok South where he went to inspect the ongoing KCPE exams, Mr Kimiti said government intelligence indicates that there are people inciting the two clans to fight and must be stopped.

He also threatened to arrest even those with arrow injuries to explain to the security officers where they were when they were attacked.

INCENSED

According to authorities, one of the groups living in the area was incensed by the presence of security personnel deployed to guard the owner of a farm as he was tilling land on the disputed border.

“They armed themselves with bows and arrows and engaged the other group in a fight in the better part of Sunday and Monday evening,” said the Trans Mara West deputy county commissioner.

But when the security team held a meeting at the Nkararo border, one of the warring factions did not attend which Mr Kimiti said would jeopardise the peace efforts.

“We call on chiefs and all government officers to be neutral and conduct more peace barazas between the two communities,” he said.