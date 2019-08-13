By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Police have been deployed to the troubled Nkararo-Enooretet border in Trans Mara West Sub-County, in Narok County following renewed clashes between two Maasai clans on Monday evening.

Armed with bows and arrows, the two fighting groups engaged each other for the better part of Monday evening over a piece of land at the border.

According to Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti, eight people have been injured using arrows.

He added that the police are yet to trace which hospitals they were taken to.

RAID

Speaking to journalists in his office, Mr Kimiti said the fresh fighting between the Siria and Iruasi Ngishu clans started after the former raided their rivals’ village on Sunday and injured a primary school girl with an arrow.

“These people are fighting over land which is less than 10 feet. We agreed they leave the matter to the government but they are on it again and we warn those behind it that we are coming for them," said Mr Kimiti.

INCITEMENT

Transmara West Sub-County Commissioner Muhammed Noor Hassan said some local leaders are inciting members of their communities against each other.

Mr Hassan said 10 people from both sides have been requested to report to the nearest police station before a warrant to arrest them is issued.

"We have names of people whom we suspect are behind these clashes. Some of them are from the neighbouring county of Kisii, others are from both clans. We have their names and they should report to the nearest police station," he added.

The renewed clashes happened two days after more than 30 elders met the county commissioner and Narok Governor Samuel Tunai and agreed to bury the hatchet.

Last month, several people suffered arrow wounds, with three more sustaining gunshot wounds in a fight over the same piece of land.

CHIEFS ARRESTED

During the clashes, four people including two chiefs and their assistants from Nkararo and Enoosaen locations were arrested over links to the boundary dispute.

Mr Kimiti later held a meeting with both sides in his office on Friday and warned them that demarcation of a boundary is a technical issue which should be left to qualified officers.

"The Siria and the Iriausi Ngishu border has been a hotspot for conflict for a long time. It has brewed hatred among the two clans and the government is in the process of making sure it will not happen again," said Mr Kimiti.

LAND ADJUDICATION

During the meeting, it was agreed that land adjudication officials and the county land registrar should identify the boundaries and erect beacons in the presence of eight local leaders, four 4 from each side.

Politicians were cautioned to keep off the boundary matters as Mr Tunai indicated that it was not a political process.