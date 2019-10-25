By GEORGE SAYAGIE

The Environment and Land Court in Narok has thrown out a case by 35 lawyers and a lobby group seeking to stop the government from violating the rights of children caught up in the Mau Forest eviction.

The court has said it lacks jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter.

The petitioners had filed a lawsuit challenging the eviction on grounds that it affects the rights of children in government schools within the forest.

They also argued that the eviction was done in inhumane manner and should therefore be stopped.