Court throws out Mau forest children's eviction case

Friday October 25 2019

Sebetet Centre in Maasai Mau Forest

Sebetet Centre in Maasai Mau Forest. It is one of the 15 community learning centres earmarked for demolition in the second phase of Maasai Mau evictions. PHOTO |FRANCIS MUREITHI |NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Land court throws out case by 35 lawyers and a lobby group seeking to stop the government from violating rights of children caught up in Mau evictions.
GEORGE SAYAGIE
By GEORGE SAYAGIE
The Environment and Land Court in Narok has thrown out a case by 35 lawyers and a lobby group seeking to stop the government from violating the rights of children caught up in the Mau Forest eviction.

The court has said it lacks jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter.

The petitioners had filed a lawsuit challenging the eviction on grounds that it affects the rights of children in government schools within the forest.

They also argued that the eviction was done in inhumane manner and should therefore be stopped.

