Residents of Olpusimoru in Narok County have called on the government to lift a dusk to dawn curfew that restricts of movement by people in the clash-hit area.

The decision to impose the curfew in September 2018 came after day-long peace meetings between local leaders and members of the two communities living in Olengape.

A resident, Mr Jeremiah Ole Kuyo, says calm has returned to the area and cohesion has been rebuilt between the Kipsigis and Maasai communities.

“Peaceful coexistence has returned between the two communities. We are doing business together as before and people should be allowed to move freely,” said Mr Kuyo.

PATROLS

Since the clashes broke out, a joint enforcement team has been patrolling the villages of Olengape, Tegaat, Olmariko, Olpusimoru and Amalo River to ensure peace is maintained.

Former Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mongo Chimwaga who led a high level security team to Lengape village announced the curfew as the government sought to restore peace in the area.

Through his orders, the government deployed 26 more security officers to be permanently stationed in the area to restore order and ordered all residents to remain indoors between 6pm to 6am, warning that those who defied the order would be arrested.

MAU FOREST

Quarrels regarding the Mau Forest and bad blood between the two communities are behind the perennial violence that has rocked the area for more than a decade and claimed several lives and leaving dozens nursing injuries.

Other underlying issues include historical land disputes and political incitement.

Some leaders from the county are categorical that tribal animosity must be addressed first for there to be lasting peace.