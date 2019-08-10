By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Security officers in Narok have issued an alert over fake Sh1,000 notes in circulation.

This is after police in Trans Mara, on Thursday, arrested three people with Sh50,000 bogus notes.

They were apprehended when attempting to deposit the amount at an M-Pesa kiosk in Oldanyati village.

Area chief Philip Kortom said the M-Pesa agent raised the alarm since the notes did not have watermarks. “They were cornered by the public as they tried to flee on boda-bodas and were handed [over] to the police,” Mr Kortom said.

The three were taken to Enosaen Police Station where they are helping with investigations.

Another man was arrested with Sh30,000 in fake currency in Oltangi, Trans Mara, on Tuesday.

He was taken to Kilgoris Police Station and will be arraigned next week.

TIPS

County police commander Adan Yunis thanked locals for helping arrest the fraudsters and told them to familiarise themselves with the new notes.

"They have been depositing fake notes at mobile money transfer stalls. We began our investigations when residents recorded complaints with the police," Mr Yunis said.

The Central Bank of Kenya has in recent weeks been educating Kenyans on how to identify the new notes.

“Feel, look and tilt it. If you run your fingers over the note, you will feel the raised print on ‘Kenya’ and also on the value,” reads a promotion video from the apex bank.

“If you hold up the note to the light, a watermark of a lion’s head, the text ‘CBK’ and the value of the banknote will appear.”

ARRESTS

Cases of fake new notes circulating have been on the rise, with the recent one being reported in Eldoret where two people were apprehended with more than Sh150 million.

The arrest took place barely two months after police officers in Embu County arrested three people in possession of Sh100,000 in fake currency.