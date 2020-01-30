alexa Floods hit Maasai Mara lodges - Daily Nation
Floods hit Maasai Mara lodges

Thursday January 30 2020

Tourists at Tipilikwani Mara Camp

Tourists at Tipilikwani Mara Camp were forced to spend Wednesday night on chairs Talek River broke its banks with flood waters marooning 10 lodges and tented Camps on January 29, 2020. PHOTO | GEORGE SAYAGIE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Scores of tourists and locals affected are yet to be rescued.
GEORGE SAYAGIE
By GEORGE SAYAGIE
More than 10 lodges and camps in Maasai Mara have been marooned by flood water after Talek River broke its banks Wednesday night amid a heavy downpour in Narok County.

Some of the submerged hotels are Mara Leisure Camp, Base Camp, Mara Acacia, Azure Lodge, Olesaiki, River Side, Crocodile and Mara Eden.

A Nation journalist, Paul Letiwa, who was on an assignment, is among those stuck at Tipilikwani Camp in Takek, Narok West-Sub County.

Various items in the luxury lodge, including beds, tents, computers and documents, were submerged while others were swept away.

Scores of tourists and locals affected are yet to be rescued.

More to follow.

