By GEORGE SAYAGIE

A five-year-old girl who was reported missing in Narok East Sub-County on Tuesday has been found murdered.

The child was defiled, strangled to death and her body dumped in a nearby thicket in Oloombokishi village, Melili Location, police said.

The girl disappeared on her way to school.

Her parents and villagers searched for her after realising she was missing only to find her lifeless body on Wednesday.

NAKED

Narok Sub-County Commissioner Arthur Bunde said the girl was found half naked and covered with twigs.

Mr Bunde said preliminary investigations showed the girl had injuries on her private parts.

He said police have begun investigations to establish who was behind the barbaric act and urged locals to give the authorities time to conclude the probe.

DEFILED

"The preliminary investigations reveal that the minor was defiled, strangled and had injuries on her private parts and neck. It's just a matter of time before police officers arrest a suspect," said Mr Bunde by phone.

Narok East Sub-County Assistant Police Commander Benjamin Nzau said officers from Ntulele Police Station together with DCI officers from Nairekia Enkare visited the scene.