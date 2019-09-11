By GEORGE SAYAGIE

A man was shot and killed outside his house in Trans Mara West, Narok County, on Tuesday night as he responded to a neighbour's distress call following a robbery.

One of the criminals who had been on a robbery spree at Ntoluo trading center shot the man at point blank range.

Moira location chief John Sadala and witnesses said the robber killed the man after he confronted him.

"The victim was a teacher at Ntoluo Primary School. When the robbers struck, he came out to help a neighbour as they tried to break into shops" Mr Sadala told the Nation by phone.

He said they took over the trading centre and later fled towards the Trans Mara-Migori border.

Officers from Kigoris Police Station took the body to the Kilgoris sub-district hospital mortuary.

INSECURITY

The incident took place amid residents' complaints about increasing cases of attacks by gun-wielding gangs.

They said that about 10 people have been killed in the past three months.

In 2018, the government recovered 100 illegal firearms in a major operation.

The exercise followed the killing of a Kenya Wildlife Service officer at a club as he watched a World Cup match. His killers are still at large.