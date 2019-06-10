By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Body parts of a 52-year-old man were on Monday discovered at Aitong village in Narok County.

Area Chief Tungani Nabaala said Mr Francis Lenkai ole Sakuya was trampled to death by elephants on Sunday night while on his way home from Aitong trading centre.

VULTURES

Speaking to the Nation on phone Mr Nabaala said the body, which had been eaten by hyenas and vultures, was discovered in a thicket.

"Passers-by became curious after seeing so many vultures near a thicket," said Mr Nabaala.

Narok Sub-County Commissioner Simon Osumba said the man had been attacked by a herd of elephants believed to have strayed out of the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

"The man’s body had been dismembered by hyenas and vultures, the police, who were alerted by members of the public, only found bones at the scene," said Mr Osumba.

CONFLICT

The remains were taken to Longisa Hospital Mortuary in Bomet County.

Mr Osumba, who led a security team comprising police officers and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel to the area, warned residents to be wary of wildlife roaming the area.

In the last one year, some 65 people suffered injuries while 598 incidents of crop destruction were reported.