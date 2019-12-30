By SHARON ACHIENG

Police in Narok County are investigating reports that an officer shot and killed a motorist along Busangi-Esoit-Murrum road on Monday morning.

It is said that Mr Joram Mokua, 21, had been driving his employer in a Probox car when they came across a stone barrier.

They were stopped by a man who later identified as a police officer and demanded Sh3,000 for the charcoal they were ferrying.

"This led to a misunderstanding. Mr Mokua came out of the vehicle to remove the stones," said Mr Noor Mohammed, Trans Mara West Deputy County Commissioner.

CHEST SHOT

Mr Mohamed said the man, who had a pistol, then shot the driver in the chest and immediately fled on a motorcycle.

"The assailant is a police officer attached to one of the stations in the region," he said.

Mr Mokua was rushed to Kilgoris General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Later, the shooter surrendered himself to police, who confiscated his weapon.