The flare-up of ethnic clashes on the border of Narok and Nakuru counties has left six people dead and at least 13 others injured, officials said Tuesday.

The clashes between two communities, which erupted on Saturday in Oloruasi and Ololoipangi villages and in Olpusimoru on Sunday evening, have seen more than 20 houses burnt leaving and several families displaced.

Following the clashes, local leaders held a meeting Tuesday at the office of Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti. Narok Governor Samuel Tunai and Narok South MP Korei Lemein attended the meeting.

The clashes started after a livestock theft incident in Oloruasi village, Mr Kimiti said.

“We have found out there is something more than livestock theft and leaders should stop inciting residents against each other,” said Mr Kimiti.

Police have arrested nine people in Kuresoi South Sub-County over the tribal clashes in Olpusimoru, Narok North.

The administrator said some politicians are holding meeting in the areas and are inciting communities to fight against each other.

Governor Tunai said security committees will be formed with members from both sides to expedite the peace process.

On Monday morning, 26 people were injured and one person killed in the fresh clashes.

Rift valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said a Rapid Deployment Unit camp will be built in Olengape and Teegat and that more officers will be deployed to Olpusimoru Police Station for quick response.

Mr Natembeya said criminals were using cattle theft to create hatred between the two communities.

Mr Natembeya banned politicians from going to Olposimoru in Narok North following the clashes.

Addressing the press in his office in Nakuru town, Mr Natembeya claimed that some politicians are going to the affected areas pretending to give relief food but end up inciting the local communities against each other.