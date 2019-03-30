Chaos in Narok town as rival matatu saccos fight for stage
Saturday March 30 2019
Members of two rival matatu saccos blocked Narok-Nairobi-Bomet highway for hours on Saturday morning, in a fight over a passenger pick-up and drop-off point.
The passenger service vehicle operators erected roadblocks and lit fires, causing chaos on the busy highway.
Business in the central business district was also affected as police stepped in, lobbed tear gas canisters and chased away the protesters.
They did so to make way for motorists and tourists heading to and from Maasai Mara Game Reserve.
On Friday night, Narok County askaris waded into the dispute by placing stones on the road near Hass petrol station.
