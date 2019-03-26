By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Protesting bodaboda riders paralysed transport in Narok town Monday by erecting barriers at the Enkare Narok bridge.

The protests erupted after police allegedly released three suspects said to have stolen a motorbike from the riders before they were arrested with it in Kisii.

Transport along roads that pass through the town to Nairobi, Bomet and the Maasai Mara game reserve was paralysed for more than an hour as the riders lit bonfires using tyres.

TRANSFER OCS

They were demanding that the Narok OCS be transferred, accusing him of working in cahoots with the criminals who were arrested and released on bond before they were taken to court.

“We are protesting here because the suspects were released before they were arraigned and they are not in police cells,” said Mr Evans Alunga.

Mr Alunga said they took it upon themselves and tracked the suspects to Kisii three days ago where they found them with a stolen motorbike which had a tracker on it.

Normalcy returned an hour later after Narok police boss Joseph Kisombe and Narok North Sub-County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi intervened and brought in Narok County firefighters who cleared the road.

Mr Kisombe assured the riders that the suspects were still in custody and challenged them to go to the police station to confirm that.