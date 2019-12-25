By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has pulled a Christmas surprise and reshuffled his Cabinet.

On Tuesday night, Mr Tunai made changes to his administration where he dropped close allies from key positions.

The county executive committee members (CECs) and chief officers who had been rewarded with plum jobs were moved to dockets with lesser authority in what the governor says is aimed at enhancing optimal performance and accountability, and enhance service delivery to locals.

PENDING BILLS

He also said he is looking for a fresh team to help the county clear pending bills amounting to over Sh1 billion.

“I wish to notify the general public that I have reshuffled the office holders of the county executive committee members and chief officers in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya Article 179 and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012 Part V section 35,” said Mr Tunai.

The powerful Finance and Economic Planning CEC Morgan Meitamei Siloma has been moved to the Health and Sanitation docket with Julius Momposhi Tompo, a former Banker with Transnational Bank, taking over from him.

FINANCE OFFICER

Mr Tunai also moved the former chief officer for Finance Denis Letiet to Public Service Management, Devolution and public Administration and replaced him with Mr Peter Kuraru.

The governor further announced the appointment of a Pending Bills Verification Committee which will work with the new Cabinet to reconcile the county’s pending bills with the Controller of Budget and the National Treasury and pay them in the next three months.

“The Auditor General has put pending bills in Narok County at Sh1.9 billion and as a county, we feel that some of these bills have been cleared and we put our figure at Sh1.1 billion. The new CECs with sit down with the committee I have appointed and the national government and reconcile these figures,” said Mr Tunai.