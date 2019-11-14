alexa Fuel tanker bursts into flames killing two in Narok - Daily Nation
Fuel tanker bursts into flames killing two in Narok

Thursday November 14 2019

The Ntulele black spot

The Ntulele black spot on the Narok-Maai Mahiu road. A fuel tanker burst into flames at the black spoton November 14, 2019 killing two people. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • The mishap happened around 3am at the Ntulele black spot, police said. 
  • The driver and his assistant were burnt beyond recognition.
  • The remains of the victims were taken to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary.
By GEORGE SAYAGIE
Two people died after a fuel tanker burst into flames on the busy Narok-Maai Mahiu highway early Thursday.

The mishap happened around 3am at the Ntulele black spot, police said. 

Narok East Sub-County Police Commander Philip Musyoka said the driver of the tanker, who  is suspected to have been speeding down a steep section of the road, lost control of the vehicle and rammed a lorry that was ferrying text books. The fuel tanker then burst into flames.

Mr Musyoka said the driver and his turnboy died after they were trapped in the tanker. They burnt beyond recognition.

Two people who were in the lorry escaped unhurt, but the vehicle and the textbooks were destroyed by flames.

Mr Musyoka said the remains of the victims were taken to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary.

