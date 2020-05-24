By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Livestock theft has sparked ethnic fighting between two communities in Narok, leaving two people dead.

Several houses were torched at Oloruasi village in Narok South Sub-County on Saturday night.

Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said the two were rushed to Narok Sub-County Referral Hospital in critical condition after they were shot with arrows.

One victim died on arrival at the hospital while the other one died while on his way to Kenyatta National Hospital.

According to Narok South Sub-County Commissioner Felix Kisalu, the standoff erupted on Saturday evening and extended into the night after a cow was stolen from Oloruasi village.

'SON STOLE COW'

The administrator said preliminary investigations indicate that a son of the man who said his cow had been stolen by members of a neighbouring community allegedly stole and later sold it to a livestock trader, igniting the fight between the two communities.

Mr Kisalu said police have launched investigations and are tracking down the suspects.

He added that General Service Unit officers have been dispatched to the area to end the violence.

The administrator called for calm from both sides, urging the two communities to leave the matter to the police.

"We are pursuing the culprit and we are asking both sides to stop the fighting and leave the matter to the police. Fighting will not solve anything,” said Mr Kisalu.

In September 2018, the area witnessed a week-long ethnic clashes that left at least four people dead, scores injured and over 50 houses torched.