alexa Vivian Ntimama dies of heart attack - Daily Nation
Vivian Ntimama dies of heart attack

Saturday February 1 2020

The late William ole Ntimama.

The late William ole Ntimama. His last born daughter Vivian died on January 31, 2020. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  Mr Allan Ntimama in his Facebook account, described Vivian as a loving and caring person who worked closely with the public.

GEORGE SAYAGIE
GEORGE SAYAGIE
The family of the late Cabinet minister William Ole Ntimama is mourning.

Vivian Ntimama, the last born of the former minister died on Friday following a heart attack. She had been working as a Foreign Service Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to family members, she complained of chest pains before she collapsed on Friday morning as she prepared to go to work.

Her sister Lydia Ntimama told Nation that her sister collapsed while taking bath.

 “She was the last born in our family, she was hardworking and jovial, we have lost a great person,” she added.

Mr Allan Ntimama in his Facebook account, described Vivian as a loving and caring person who worked closely with the public.

Burial preparations are underway at their home in Olopito, Narok. Her father, who was a Maasai kingpin, died four years ago aged 86.

“It is saddening to lose a sibling,” she said.