Nyamira census official arrested for using laptop to 'pay' beer bill
Friday August 23 2019
Police in Nyamira on Friday arrested a census official for using a census laptop and a power bank as collateral after he failed to pay a beer bill.
The officer, an ICT expert, was apprehended after he missed pre-census preparation and briefing meeting on Wednesday.
Mr Japhan Wachiali, the head of statistics in Nyamira, said the officer has since been interdicted and replaced.
Authorities say that their investigations show that the officer, who wanted drink beer, did not have money to pay his bills.
COLLATERAL
He offered the census gadgets as collateral. It is not clear how much beer he had consumed by the time of his arrest.
Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba told Nation that the officer was in police custody.
"He wanted alcohol on loan, and committed the gadgets that will be used in the forthcoming census," said Mr Mariba.