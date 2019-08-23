Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba told Nation that the officer was in police custody.

By RUTH MBULA

Police in Nyamira on Friday arrested a census official for using a census laptop and a power bank as collateral after he failed to pay a beer bill.

The officer, an ICT expert, was apprehended after he missed pre-census preparation and briefing meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Japhan Wachiali, the head of statistics in Nyamira, said the officer has since been interdicted and replaced.

Authorities say that their investigations show that the officer, who wanted drink beer, did not have money to pay his bills.

COLLATERAL

He offered the census gadgets as collateral. It is not clear how much beer he had consumed by the time of his arrest.

