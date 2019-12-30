By BENSON AYIENDA

More than 35 motorists and boda boda operators have been arrested in Nyamira County as police enforce a government directive for strict compliance with traffic laws during the festive season.

They were apprehended on Sunday and Monday during a crackdown in Keroka and Sironga, led by Commissioner of Police Ligalla Opiyo and traffic officers from Keroka Police Station.

"The essence of this exercise is to ensure our roads are carnage free as Kenyans return to work," said the police boss.

THE OFFENCES

Most of the vehicles that were impounded and towed to the Keroka station had expired insurance stickers.

Most of the boda boda riders were arrested for lack of helmets, licences and insurance, and carrying excess passengers.

Majority of the public service vehicles (PSVs) that were impounded were found to be unroadworthy, with invalid inspection certificates and without insurance.

Others had extra passengers and defective speed governors.

PROBOX PSVs

Police raised concerns about an increase in the number of Probox cars operating as PSVs despite a ban by the national government.

"We are warning the owners ... we are on high alert," said Mr Opiyo.