By WYCLIFFE NYABERI

Police in Nyamira are investigating an incident where Form Four leaver allegedly killed himself after a disagreement with his father.

The body of the boy was found hanging from a tree in Matangi village, Nyamira.

Keroka OCPD Robert Ndambiri said the 22-year-old boy asked his father to buy him a motorbike, but the father declined.

“On Wednesday evening, the father and son had a disagreement and the boy told his dad that he would never see him again,” the police boss said.