Body of Form Four leaver found hanging from a tree in Nyamira
Friday December 13 2019
Police in Nyamira are investigating an incident where Form Four leaver allegedly killed himself after a disagreement with his father.
The body of the boy was found hanging from a tree in Matangi village, Nyamira.
Keroka OCPD Robert Ndambiri said the 22-year-old boy asked his father to buy him a motorbike, but the father declined.
“On Wednesday evening, the father and son had a disagreement and the boy told his dad that he would never see him again,” the police boss said.
The boy’s body was found by his sister early Thursday morning. It was moved to Keroka Hospital mortuary.