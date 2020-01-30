In a signed letter dated January 16, 2020 and addressed to the PSB Chairman, Mr Nyaribo alleged Mr Onchari had failed to act with integrity and transparency.

By RUTH MBULA

In what appears to be an effort to assure to Nyamira residents that all is well in the county, Governor John Nyagarama has spoken about the strained relationship with his deputy Amos Nyaribo.

Mr Nyagarama said he is in talks with Mr Nyaribo after an imminent falling-out two weeks ago over appointments. The county chief told journalists on Thursday that he had no issues with his deputy.

STAMP AUTHORITY

However, he appeared to stamp his authority in the devolved unit, saying he is the only one with powers to employ and sack county staff.

“A deputy governor cannot sack or employ people in the county, even when the governor is away,” said Mr Nyagarama.

According to the County Governments Act, a deputy governor discharges all the duties pertaining those of a governor as stated in the Constitution, with the exception of nominating, appointing or dismissing county officials, a task that is only assigned to the governor.

The two have from time to time since their election in 2013 disagreed over appointments, with the deputy governor saying his boss does not consult him.

In the last two years, Mr Nyaribo has been opposing employment of staff and in some cases moving to court.

PRE-ELECTION DEAL

In 2018, Mr Nyagarama got a reprieve after court ruled in his favour in a case where Mr Nyaribo had sued over a pre-election deal that would have seen the two share the government on a 50-50 basis.

The case had greatly affected the relationship between the two. An Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu dismissed with costs the miscellaneous application that sought to restrain governor Nyagarama from committing a breach of the coalition agreement saying it lacked merit.

On Thursday, Mr Nyagarama said in their meeting with Mr Nyaribo, they discussed many issues pertaining the county.

Two weeks ago, Mr Nyaribo’s official vehicle had all its tyres deflated by unknown people.

He accused some county government officials of being behind his woes over his recent stand to oppose appointment of 34 health workers.

RESIGNATION

He further demanded the resignation of the county’s Public Service Board (PSB) Chairman Peter Onchari Kereri over alleged abuse of office.

Some locals saw this as a direct onslaught on the governor given that he approved the appointment of Mr Onchari as the new PSB chairman last year.

In a signed letter dated January 16, 2020 and addressed to the PSB Chairman, Mr Nyaribo alleged Mr Onchari had failed to act with integrity and transparency.

This is after what he termed as illegal hiring of 34 health workers in a deliberate effort to mislead the public that due process was followed.

“I put forward that the advertisement for recruitment of the health workers was not done according to the law. No interviews were done hence the employment was done illegally,” said Mr Nyaribo in the letter copied to Governor Nyagarama.

The County Government Act of 2012 states that if a public office is to be filled, the county PSB shall invite application s through advertisement and other modes of communication so as to reach as wide a population of potential applicants as possible and especially persons who for any reason have been or may have been disadvantaged.

“Since then, we have written two letters to you demanding confirmation of due process but no answers have been provided,” said Mr Nyaribo

COUNTY SECRETARY

Mr Nyaribo had also moved to court seeking to have his boss restrained from appointing or maintaining the appointment of Mr Eric Onchana Aori, the then county secretary.

“It is important to report that the injunction sought is final there being no pending suit to be determined thereafter,” read a ruling by Judge Mathews Nduma Nderi.

Mr Nyaribo had said his boss no longer consulted him on county affairs and had been hiring members of the executive and chief officers without his knowledge.

The deputy governor further said a decision by the governor to reinstate the previously suspended county secretary, Mr Onchana goes against their MOU.