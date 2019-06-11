By JOSIAH ODANGA

By BENSON AYIENDA

Gusii leaders on Monday called on Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua to consider working with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in his quest for presidency in the 2022 elections.

The leaders were speaking in Tindereti Primary School in Borabu Constituency, Nyamira County where Dr Mutua graced a funds drive.

In the event, Dr Matiang’i was represented by Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama.

The leaders said it is time to end the tradition of having two communities dominating Kenya’s top seat, saying it is time for others to assume the office of the president.

MARGINALISED GROUPS

“Time has come for marginalised groups to produce the president. Those who are coming in the region (Gusii) with fake promises are wasting time.” Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri said.

“When the right time comes, I will be the first one to state where we (Gusii community) need to go. I won’t fear anybody,” added Prof Ongeri.

Mr Arama criticised those who are making corruption allegations against Dr Matiang’i stating that the “son of Gusii” has a proven record of integrity and service delivery.

“(Dr) Matiang’i is doing a good job. When he was ICT CS he ensured transition from analogue to digital (broadcasting), as education CS you saw what he did and now as Interior CS. Go sit and discuss with Matiang’i,” Mr Arama told Dr Mutua.

Referring to CS Matiang’i as the proverbial Moses, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, who had invited Dr Mutua to the event, promised to support the governor in his quest for presidency.

BACK AMBITION

“As the Abagusii community we will back your ambition but we also have our Moses. Accordingly, you need to engage fellow leaders,” Senator Omogeni said.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama avoided the ensuing 2022 debate.

On his part, Governor Mutua also urged the Gusii community to consider forming a political pact with him in readiness for the 2022 presidential race.

“I wish to form an alliance with the Kisii people so that we can work together. I want to work with Matiang’i and other like-minded leaders so that we can transform our country,” he said.

GRAFT FIGHT

The Machakos governor backed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fight against graft, reiterating his stand that all public officials should be subjected to a lifestyle audit.

He rebuked politicians who are “stealing from government” then dishing out money to taxpayers just because they want power.