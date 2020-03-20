By RUTH MBULA

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has gifted members of the Nyamira County Assembly with tablets expected to help them perform better.

Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya and Bokeira Ward Rep Callen Atuya received the tablets on behalf of all the 36 MCAs.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi witnessed the event held at Dr Matiangi’s Harambee House in Nairobi on Wednesday.

SERVICE DELIVERY

Dr Matiang'i sourced the tablets from associates and believes they will go a long way in improving service delivery by the assembly members to Nyamira residents.

“The tablets will go a long way in enhancing efficiency and saving on resources by going paperless,” said the minister.

Dr Matiang’i praised the county leadership for serving residents but called on the leaders to work together for the good of the people they represent.

Mr Teya relayed the MCAs’ gratitude to the CS for the tablets saying the gadgets would make it possible for them to share experiences and ideas with their peers from diverse backgrounds.

Governor Nyagarama called for continued co-operation between the County Assembly and the Executive, while the other leaders emphasised the need for unity among leaders in Nyamira County in order to promote development programmes.

SQUABBLES

Sources close to the Interior Ministry later intimated to the Nation that the no-nonsense CS admonished the leadership — the executive and assembly — for the incessant squabbles at the expense of service delivery to residents.

“He read the riot act to us and warned against continued squabbling,” revealed one of the leaders who attended the meeting.

The county has in the recent past experienced endless feuds among locals leaders, with accusations of witch-hunt and underperformance being traded.

The squabbling between the executive and legislature has led to delays in passing the Sh7 billion supplementary budget in February.

This hampered service delivery in the county with residents demanding that the two wings of devolved unit shelve their differences.

IMPROPRIETY

Governor Nyagarama had declined to assent to the supplementary budget as approved by the assembly saying the lawmakers mutilated it.

“When you mutilate a budget, then it ceases to have its original idea,” said Mr Nyagarama.

Senator Omogeni recently said there was a lot of impropriety going on in the county and called on the county chief to urgently take measures to reverse the situation.

Mr Omogeni said that implementation of major projects has been slow with some stalling for over years despite huge allocations in various budgets.

He also criticised Mr Nyagarama for his alleged inaction following claims of lack of transparency during recruitments, adding that this has tainted the image of the governor’s administration and that of the county.